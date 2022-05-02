IPL 2022: Know everything about KKR's newest debutant, Anukul Roy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roy came into the limelight after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Kolkata Knight Riders have made one of the strongest decisions in the tournament so far as the team dropped Venkatesh Iyer to hand Anukul Roy his debut.

Venkatesh Iyer has had a poor season thus far. In nine matches this season, he has just accumulated 132 with a solitary fifty. With the ball in hand, he has just delivered three overs and given away 38 runs at an economy of 12.67.

Who is Anukul Roy?

Anukul Roy is a left-arm spinner who can also contribute with the bat. He plays for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit and hails from Bihar's Samastipur district. Roy came into the limelight after his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. He was the joint-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in 6 games.

He made his debut for Jharkhand in the List-A format after his exploits in the the World Cup. In the domestic T20 matches, he has played 31 games, scored 304, and picked up 19 wickets.

Mumbai Indians picked him in the 2018 IPL auction. He just played a match for them in 2019 where he bowled 2 overs and picked a wicket.

As far as the match is conerned, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi