IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI

KKR vs PBKS, 8th Match of IPL 2022

Friday, April 1st

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for KKR vs PBKS

Bhanuka Rajapaksa,Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal (C), Nitish Rana, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell (VC), Odean Smith, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarty, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI For KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Full Squad

KKR

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

PBKS

Mayank Agarwal , Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell