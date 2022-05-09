IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders make 5 changes; Venkatesh, Chakravarthy, Cummins return

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Before getting dropped, Iyer had just accumulated 132 runs with a solitary fifty.

KKR have made as many as five changes for their match against Mumbai Indians. Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sheldon Jackson have made their comebacks to the playing eleven.

Before being dropped from the team, Venkatesh Iyer had a pretty ordinary season. In nine matches this season, he had just accumulated 132 runs with a solitary fifty. With the ball in hand, he just delivered three overs and gave away 38 runs at an economy of 12.67.

Many fans on social media were furious on KKR's team management for the way they handled Iyer, and Chakravarthy. Even Pat Cummins was sitting out for some reason.

Kolkata Knight Riders have three games left in the group stage, including the one against MI. Even if they manage to win all three, they will still have to rely on other results to go in their favour.

For Mumbai Indians, there is not much at stake. They have already crashed out of season. But with four games to go for them, they can certainly spoil the league for other teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith