IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG - Shivam Mavi retains top position on this unwanted list

In Saturday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, Shivam Mavi retained the top position in an unwanted list.

Mavi who already topped the list of most runs conceded by a KKR bowler has retained his spot by giving away 30 runs in the 19th over. He had given only 20 runs in his first three overs.

The match seemed to be on the KKR's side but Marcus Stoinis changed things when he hammered Mavi for three successive sixes before getting out. However, new batsman Jason Holder smashed the next two balls for two more sixes helping their side to score 176/7.

"Big-hitting from Stoinis and Jason gave the momentum. We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, and couldn't have asked for more," LSG skipper KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

The 23-year-old also holds the second and third positions in the same list. In his debut season of 2018, Mavi was slammed for 29 runs against Delhi Capitals and 28 runs against Rajasthan Royals in an over.

Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav are the other two bowlers who gave away 27 runs in 2019 and 26 runs in 2017, respectively.

LSG won by 75 runs and KKR became team with the second-lowest total this season with 101 runs.

Full squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana