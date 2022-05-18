IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG - Quinton de Kock scores his second IPL century; Twitter fails to keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Quinton de Kock smashes 101 off 59 balls

Quinton de Kock played a monstrous inning for Lucknow Super Giants in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed 101 off 59 balls to score his second century of the cricket league.

His performance was such that even KKR fans rooted for his wonderful shots.

In the match where it was raining sixes, de Kock along with his fellow opener KL Rahul hammered 210 with their brilliant batting. He finished with an awe-striking 140 off just 70 balls with 10 sixes and 10 boundaries and has topped the list of highest runs by a wicket-keeper in the history of IPL.

The South African player had registered his first IPL century in 2016 against Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for Delhi Daredevils.

In this edition, he has been impressive with 502 runs in 14 matches with an average of 38.62.

Twitter got flooded with praises, love and opinions: