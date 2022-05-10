IPL 2022: Jitesh Sharma, this season's find for Punjab Kings gives secrets about his wide range of strokes

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jitesh Sharma in action for PBKS (file photo)

​Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings who is one of the finds of IPL 2022 spoke about his talent for playing a variety of strokes.

According to the 28-year-old he tries to learn a new shot "every year".

"My favourite shot is a shot which gives me maximum runs. I don't mind even when I nick one to the boundary. I don't have a go-to shot but I really like playing the straight drive," said Sharma.

In this season, Sharma has scored 162 runs from nine matches with an average of 32.40 runs at a strike rate of 167.

"I didn't expect that I would have a season like this. As a cricketer you can only try to have the right mindset and focus on performance, the rest is uncontrollable. That is what I tried to do," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman who has been playing for Vidarbha since 2014, has been able to establish himself in the playing eleven.

PBKS have shown trust in him and have relied on him and Liam Livingstone to finish games.

"At Punjab, Livingstone talks to me about how to bat on different surfaces, who to attack, and when. He is also very relaxed while batting, that is another thing I have picked up from him," he added.

In Punjab's match against Rajasthan Royals, he smashed 38 off 18 balls. After the knock, Virender Sehwag suggested his inclusion in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

"Grateful that Sehwag sir has said this about it me but I can only do what is in my control and selection is certainly not," he said.

Sharma has been impressive with his ability to hammer bowlers for boundaries all around the ground.

"I have worked hard on this. Playing straight is my strength. It is down to preparation again. I also try to learn a new shot every year or learn something new."

He believes that skill and power in the modern game go hand in hand.

"Every technical batter is a power-hitter. Cricket is a mixture of technique and power. If you can add power to a sound technical game, it can only be good. In domestic cricket too you tend to hit from ball one but in IPL you don't get as many loose balls. The bowlers are much quicker and more consistent at this level. Every cricketer wants to play for India and I am no different. But there is no additional pressure on me as I am someone who thinks about preparation and doesn't look beyond the next game which we have against RCB," he concluded.

(Inputs from PTI)