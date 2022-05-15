Are we being ignorant? Is Sanju Samson just an ordinary player?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sanju Samon | File Photo

Potential is one thing, realising it is another. Talent is one thing, putting it to good use is another. Planning is one thing, executing it is another.

Sanju Samson, yet again, failed to make an impact in the game against Lucknow Super Giants. On a pitch conducive for strokeplay, Samson could only muster 32 off 24 deliveries before giving away his wicket to Jason Holder.

In 13 matches this season, Samson has accumulated 359 runs at an average of 29.92, with the highest score of just 55. Now, these numbers may look good on the resume of an emerging player, but for a batsman like Samson who has been on the scene for so long, and is often called the house of talent, these numbers are plain disappointing.

You may not hear a lot about this since Rajasthan has been doing pretty well this season, but if you keep that aside, Samson has once again, like he has many times in the past, failed to live up to the expectations.

Whenever Samson has got an India opportunity, fans have always criticised the management for not giving him an extended rope.

Consider this for a moment. He has been playing in the IPL since 2013 and has almost always got a complete season to play in. Even then, you'll be surprised to know that Samson has never had a 500+ runs season. Forget 500, he has just had 2 seasons where he has scored 400 plus runs. In an IPL career spanning almost a decade, and 134 matches under his belt, Samson just has 17 half centuries and 3 centuries to his name.

Yes, he has had moments of absolute brilliance, moments when you realise that the bloke has got all the time in the world to play his shots, rotate the strike, and hit whenever he likes.

Whenever he has played like that, the debate or discussion to include him in the national team gains traction, but then he fails in the next few games, and all those discussions die down as quickly as they started.

Will Samson ever realise his potential? It's been too long now. To play for as long as he has, and still be part of the above discussion warrants a question.

Are we being ignorant? Is Sanju Samson just an ordinary player?