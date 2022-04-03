IPL 2022: Is Ruturaj Gaikwad one season wonder? From Orange cap winner to string of disappointments

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to score in double-digit this year.

Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to get runs under his belt for the third time in a row as he was dismissed for 1 in the 11th match of the IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. To everyone's surprise, Ruturaj scored a duck in CSK's first match against KKR, followed by one run in the next game against LSG, and on Sunday he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabad on one again.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2022

0 vs KKR

1 vs LSG

1 vs PBKS

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 where he scored 635 runs at an extraordinary average of 45.35 and a brilliant strike rate of 136. Gaikwad had also hit four fifties and one century in the previous season. He was regarded as the find of the season but so far he proving himself to be a one-season wonder.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2021

Matches - 16

Runs - 635

AVG - 45.35

Strike Rate - 136

50s- 4

100s - 1

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Ruturaj who was captaining the Maharashtra team slammed four hundreds in five games. His form going into the IPL was sensational however he failed to continue the same in the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings are badly missing the services of Faf du Plessis at the top as they have not received a big opening partnership in first three games. Ruturaj's form last year played a vital role in CSK winning the title and if they are to defend it this year, he needs to return to the form as early as he can.