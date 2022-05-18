IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson leaves bio-bubble for returning to New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kane Williamson before SRH vs MI match

Kane Williamson has left the Sunrisers Hyderabad's bio-bubble to return back to New Zealand. The skipper and his wife are expecting their second child and therefore he wanted to be present at the birth of their child.

"Official update: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!," tweeted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Williamson-led SRH broke their five match losing streak in their match against MI on Tuesday and have managed to stay alive in the race of playoffs with 12 points a match remaining. To make it to playoffs, they need to win their next match against Punjab Kings scheduled on May 22 and will also hope that results of other teams go their way too.

Williamson has scored 216 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 93.51 in this season,