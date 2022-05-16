IPL 2022: In their do-or-die match, Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH players in action against KKR (file photo)

In their do-or-die match, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

SRH will hope to snap their five-match losing streak and two win both their remaining games in order to stay in the race for playoffs.

If Hyderabad wins next two games against MI and PBKS, the team will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way.

But if they lose the match against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium, then they will get definitely eliminated as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.

Captain Kane Williamson is enduring a wretched run in this season and has scored just 208 runs from 12 games at an average of 18.92.

He along with his fellow opener Abhishek Sharma need to convert the starts to big scores by establishing a stable partnership.

Hyderabad has a strong middle-order including Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholos Pooran, but lacks unison.

The roles of Washington Sundar and Shashank Singh as finishers are important too.

The bowling attack includes Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, who can trouble Rohit with the delivery that comes in, and yorker specialist T Natarajan have fared well.

The MI batters will need to be wary of Malik, who is improving after every game and already has 18 wickets.

But for Mumbai, the form of skipper Rohit Sharma and IPL’s costliest buy Ishan Kishan are huge concerns. The duo needs to provide an aggressive start, especially in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav.

Tilak Varma, who has been one of the finds of the season, once again needs to shoulder responsibility in the middle order, which lacks experience. And it wouldn’t be easy for the likes of Daniel Sams, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, and Ramandeep Singh to counter the varied SRH attack.

As far as the MI bowling is concerned, Sams has shown praise-worthy performance, so far. Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith have also played their parts while Kumar Kartikeya Singh has been providing necessary breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Full squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

The match is at 7.30 PM

(Inputs from PTI)