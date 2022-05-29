IPL 2022: In crucial GT vs RR final, Sanju Samson fails to deliver up to his potential

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sanju Samson in action in RR vs GT final

In the important final of Rajasthan Royal against Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson couldn't utilize his potential and got out by scoring just 14 runs off 11 balls.

The RR skipper was caught out by Sai Kishore on Hardik Pandya's ball in the 9th over. In a match where he should have taken the responsibility, he was sent back to the hut shaking the batting line-up.

In the 15th edition of IPL, Samson scored 458 runs from 17 matches with an average of 28.63 runs with two half-centuries.

Samson was named Rajasthan Royals captain following the release of Steve Smith ahead of IPL 2021. He has failed to perform consistently this season which would help his case to be pushed forward. In some games, he would hammer runs but would lose early wickets in the other games.

The wicket-keeper batsman who hails from Kerala came into the limelight during his debut season for the Royals in 2013. He was groomed by legendary Rahul Dravid. His first match of the tournament was against Kings XI Punjab after Dishant Yagnik failed to recover from an injury.

Earlier in the match, RR won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal