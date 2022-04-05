Tuesday, April 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: Hazlewood unlikely to be available for RCB before April 12 game

IPL 2022: Hazlewood unlikely to be available for RCB before April 12 game

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL-15 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Mumbai Published on: April 05, 2022 13:56 IST
Josh Hazlewood
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Josh Hazlewood in action. (File Photo)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL-15 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining the franchise in next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

"Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons," an IPL source told PTI.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is the one against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News