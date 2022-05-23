IPL 2022: Hardik's captaincy has been a big part of our success, says Vikram Solanki

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Vikram Solanki and Hardik Pandya discuss a point during a training session.

Hardik Pandya has been in a rich vein of form and has played some match-winning innings for Gujarat Titans, who entered the IPL 2022 Playoffs in style. However, more than his cricketing show, the captain in Pandya has been impressive.

Hardik has led from the front and has kept the Gujarat unit together, with excellent communication skills and Vikram Solanki, Gujarat's director of cricket has heaped praise on the captain. Gujarat will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday and Solanki said that Hardik has matured and grown as a leader.

"He has grown as a leader. He has taken to the captaincy very well. He has been very giving of his time and has really sort of involved. That is what exactly is paying off. He is having conversations with each and every bowler. Of course, someone like a Shami needs no guidance. But it is always useful to have a connection or understanding of what they are planning to do," Solanki said.

"Hardik's display of captaincy is actually interacting with the bowler, which is just quick communication playing out and making sure that our plans are in place and everybody is on same sort of page. What I will add again is to reiterate the fact that Hardik's captaincy has been a big part of our success. He's absolutely been involved in every aspect of our campaign and long may he continue to do so," added Solanki.

In the form of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat have found a dependable opening pair though the latter has been the aggressor of late in power-play. Solanki quashed suggestions that the opening pair of Gill, in particular, and Saha are a weak point for the side, citing the former's 63 not out off 49 balls and carried his bat through the innings on a tough Pune pitch against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I would disagree with it because the partnership created by Shubman and Wridhhi has been a very good one for us. What you are saying about Shubman's performance, it is incorrect according to me. Shubman has made so many match-winning contributions on his own abilities. For example, you can see the match against LSG, the way he handled his knock and controlled the whole innings, he gave us a chance to put up a defendable score, and then we were able to win the match."

"I am in total disagreement with your assessment. As far as opening partnership is concerned, at the moment, Wriddhi (Wriddhiman Saha) and Shubman are an ideal combination. They compliment each other in their style of play and having Wriddhi around Shubman works very well because they communicate and have a good understanding, which works well for our opening partnership."

In three out of Gujarat's four losses in the league stage, top-order collapses of the side stood out as a common thread. Losing wickets back-to-back was also something which Pandya had said they would like to avoid in the playoffs after Gujarat's loss to Bangalore in their final league match.

Asked about what has been his discussion with the batting group on avoiding wickets back-to-back, Solanki explained, "It's a good question. But it is a common held view across all ages that there is no value in losing wickets."

"It's not necessary that anyone in management, coaching or captain has to have discussion with the players on this. Players are experienced, they are playing IPL and international cricket and are well-versed with exactly what is required. There are obvious dangers in losing wickets in a cluster; it's a given matter. That said, sometimes when it happens, you have to react and respond to that. There is no sort of signs to it and no surety that you will lose wickets in a cluster."