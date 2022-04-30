IPL 2022: Gujarat Titan's Shubman Gill tweets a request to Tesla's Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gujarat's Shubman smashing ball over the boundary in an IPL match

After Elon Musk, SpaceX owner and CEO of Tesla acquired the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, many tweets, memes as well as comments referring to this deal are being shared on Twitter.

In one such tweet, Shubman Gill, Team India's batsman who plays for Gujarat Titans in IPl has requested Musk. He asked Musk to purchase the food delivery application, Swiggy to fix the delivery issues.

The tweet read: "Elon musk, please buy Swiggy so they can deliver on time."

To which Swiggy's Twitter handle SwiggyCares replied with a tweet that read, "Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition ^Saikiran

After this, there was another reply be SwiggyCares on Shubman's Tweet, "Got your DM, Shubman. See you there! ^Saikiran"