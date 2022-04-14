IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live TV, OnlineMatch Details
Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Match No. 24 of IPL 2022
Thursday, 7:30 PM
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 online?
Hotstar
When is the GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022?
Thursday, 14th April
At what time GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Probable Playing XI for GT vs RR
Gujrat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal