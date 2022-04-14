IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Gujarat Titans is currently placed fifth on the points table with six points against their name.

IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live TV, Online

Gujrat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Match No. 24 of IPL 2022

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 14th April

At what time GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the GT vs RR 24th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for GT vs RR

Gujrat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal