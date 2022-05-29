IPL 2022, GT vs RR Final: Twitter gets flooded with sarcasm as Lockie breaks Umran's record of fastest ball

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Lockie Fergusson bowls fastest delivery of the season in the final match

In the final match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Lockie Fergusson broke Umran Malik's record of bowling the fastest ball of the season. He clocked a delivery at 157.3 kmph breaking the Jammu speedster's record of 157 kmph.

This created a flood of sarcastic posts on Twitter:

Earlier in the match, RR won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal