IPL 2022: GT vs RR Final - Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bat first; Know full details

In the crucial final clash of this season's IPL, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and have decided to bat first.

Sanju Samson: We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first, it's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We're all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting. Same team for us.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so may people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. It does help, calms your nerves down, we have focussed as a group, be as normal as possible and play our 'A' game. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it. We have one change, Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Debutants Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the final match of this season.

This will be the third time these teams will be against each other. And GT defeated RR in both their previous encounters.

At the league stage the Titans ended as the table toppers with 20 points and the Royals finished at the second position on the points table with 18 points.