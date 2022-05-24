IPL 2022, GT vs RR: Will rain play spoilsport in Qualifier 1? Here are all scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : IPL The final between GT and RR is in danger, thanks to the weather gods.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on each other at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The much-anticipated Qualifier one will see the winning team book a place in the final of the IPL 2022.

The final, however, is in danger, thanks to the weather gods. It has been raining heavily in Kolkata for some days now. But right now, according to leading weather forecast agencies, the threat seems to have subsided.

The sun is just peeking through in Kolkata right now, and although a heavy cloud cover is expected during the game, the chances of rain have reduced to 34-45 per cent.

What happens in case of a washout?

What if rain interrupts the play and the entire match cannot be played in the given time?

In such scenario, the number of overs will be cut short to five for each side.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the guidelines read.

What if on team plays an entire innings but the other team cannot complete the game?

Then the DLS method shall be applied.

What if a five-over match cannot be scheduled?

In this case a Super Over will take place and act as a deciding factor of winners of the match.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," guidelines added.

What if it is not possible to play even one over per side?

The team that is positioned above the other team on the points table will get qualified to play the next match.

"The team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," according the guidelines.

GT vs RR - Match Preview

Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this edition as he led the team that is also top the points table from the front with both bat and ball.

From the death bowling spells by Rashid Khan to the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, Pandya has used his resources well.

Their weak link was their top-order batting with highly-rated Shubman Gill failing to convert his starts but the addition of veteran Wriddhiman Saha has done wonders for the team.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has given Gujarat perfect starts, by being the highest wicket-taker in the powerplay this season.

The fact that the playoffs will be played on fresh tracks would put the seamers in focus and Pandya may look to bring in Alzarri Joseph to go alongside Lockie Ferguson and Shami.

In their previous face-off, The Titans had defeated the Royals by 37 runs.

Even though they were the first team to seal their place in the top four, GT have suffered three defeats in the last five matches.

Three of Titan's four defeats and four of Royals' five losses have come while setting up a target as the toss would also be a key area of concern.

The Sanju Samson-led team have both the Orange and Purple Cap holders this season, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

They also have the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin who has also been good with the bat.

Buttler has slowed down in RR's last-three outings.

The Royals would desperately need him to be back among runs.

They also need to focus on their batting ahead of the big match.

However, the loser of the Qualifier One will get a second shot at making the final.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Match Starts at 7:30 pm.

(Inputs from PTI)