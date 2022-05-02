Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Punjab in action against Lucknow (file photo)

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

Where can you watch PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022?

Tuesday, 3rd May

At what time does PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade , Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.