IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings matchLive Streaming details
Where can you watch PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022?
Tuesday, 3rd May
At what time does PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the PBKS vs GT the 48th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Full Squad
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade , Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.