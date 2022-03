Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File Photo of Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match on TV

GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022

Monday, March 28

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where can you watch GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the DC vs GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022?

At what time GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

Where is the GT vs LSG, 3rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Full Squad

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.