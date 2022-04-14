IPL 2022 GT Playing 11 vs RR: Matthew Wade likely to be dropped, Rahmanullah Gurbaz to make IPL debut for GT

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo of Mattew Wade

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to get back on winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the IPL 2022 here at the Dr. D. Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With three wins in four games, Gujarat Titans are placed fifth in the points table. If they mange to beat RR, then GT will jump back into the top four where they have spent most of their time this season.

Team Changes

After his heroics in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Gujarat Titans bought Australian power hitter Matthew Wade for Rs 2.4 cr in IPL 2022 auction. However, the batsman has failed to pay back as he struggled with poor form in the first four games.

Matthew Wade in IPL 2022

19 vs SRH

6 vs PBKS

2 vs DC

30 vs LSG

The team management can look at Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in place of Wade. The right-hand batsman has vast experience of playing in T20 leagues around the world and has performed for his national side in international cricket as well.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz in T20I

Matches - 20

Runs - 534

S/R - 137

AVG - 26.70

50s - 3

Other than Wade, the top order is looking in great form with Shubhamn Gill scoring 187 runs in four games with the help of two fifties.

GT's middle order consists of Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Tewatia. Expect for Miller everyone else has shown form in the first four games. Looking at Gujarat's bowling Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Ferguson all are in superb form and are most likely to retain their position unless an injury strikes.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson