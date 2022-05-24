IPL 2022: Good News for fans who purchased tickets of playoffs at Eden Gardens; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Eden Gardens ahead of GT vs RR match

Ahead of Qualifier 1 and Eliminator scheduled on 24th May and 25th May, there is a big news for fans in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Metro announced services of special midnight trains on the days of playoffs at Eden gardens for all the cricket lovers.

For those who are yet to book tickets, counters will remain open at Esplanade station for the sale of smart cards and tokens.

“On those days, one pair of additional services (1UP+1DN) will run at 00:00 hrs from Esplanade station towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash stations after the T-20 matches,” the Metro Railway Kolkata said in an official statement. The statement further added, ‘’These special trains in both directions will stop at all stations on the way.’’

The Qualifier 1 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals and Eliminator on the next day will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

With ongoing rain threats in the city fans will hope that the matches commence as planned as there are no reserve days for the playoffs.

The matches will start at 7:30 pm.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy