IPL 2022: Former Knight Kuldeep Yadav dismantles KKR's batting line-up with a 4-wicket haul

Yadav was the highest wicket taker for his side with four wickets.

A former Knight hunting down the Knight Riders has been a common theme for Kolkata this season. Be it Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, or Kuldeep Yadav, all of them have performed exceptionally well against their former franchise.

DC's Kuldeep Yadav was at it again as he dismantled KKR's batting line-up. He bowled three overs, and took four wickets. This included two in an over at a magnificent economy of 4.70.

His wickets included the likes of Shreyas Iyer, debutant Indrajith, Narine, and Andre Russell. After tonight's show at the Wankhede, Kuldeep Yadav is now the second-highest wicket taker with 17 scalps, second only Chahal, who has 18 wickets to his name.

Earlier, DC won the toss and asked KKR to bat first.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

KKR Playing 11

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana