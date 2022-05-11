IPL 2022: Former CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja likely to be ruled out of remaining season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ravindra Jadeja while trying tp take a catch in CSK's match against RCB

From being a captain of Chennai Super Kings for the first time to giving back the captaincy due to deterioration in form, this tournament has not been kind to Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder has scored 116 runs with an average of 19.33 and scalped just five wickets from 10 matches this season.

According to reports, Jadeja is set to be ruled out of the 15th edition of the tournament due to health concerns. Reports also mentioned that CSK has monitored his injury closely over the past couple of days but there is no sign of quick recovery.

During Chennai's second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the off-coloured player suffered from an upper-body injury while trying to take a catch. He was ruled out from the next game of CSK against Delhi due to the injury.

The yellow army is still in the race for playoffs and Jadeja's absence might impact the team's performance in the remaining games.

With eight points from 11 games, Chennai's chance to make it to the final depends on the team winning all the remaining matches along with the results of the other competitors. The team will aim on getting 14 points. If RCB loses both their remaining matches and DC, SRH and PBKS lose at least one match each that too with big margins, then CSK stands a chance of getting in the top-four. It also means that if RCB win their next match, Chennai will be eliminated from the race.

Chennai has the remaining matches against Mumbai Indians on 12th May, against Gujarat Titans on 15th May, and Rajasthan Royals on 20th May.

Whether Jadeja after taking rest bounces back hard for India into the T20 World Cup in October- November, is something to watch out for