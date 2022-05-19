IPL 2022 final to start at 8:00 PM IST on May 29: Report

Follow us on Image Source : IPL The TATA IPL 2022 final will be held on May 29.

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to be held on May 29 will start at 8:00 PM IST, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

Generally, all IPL matches start at 7:30 PM, with the toss happening at 7:00 PM. However, this season, the final will start 30 minutes late than the scheduled start.

It is understood that the BCCI is planning a closing ceremony where Bollywood stars are expected to take part. The grand finale will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.

The report further stated that the closing ceremony will start at 6:30 PM and will run for a duration of 50 minutes. The toss will happen at 7:30 PM with the final slated to start at 8:00 PM.

Opening and closing ceremonies were a regular part of the IPL, which began in 2008. However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) ordered a suspension. Although there was no opening ceremony this season, the BCCI has decided to hold a closing ceremony.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants became the first two teams to qualify for the Playoffs. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata while the Qualifier 2 and Final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.