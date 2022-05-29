IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT: Pitch to play important role in the final clash; Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : IPL David Miller during GT's game against RR

Debutants Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the final match of this season.

This will be the third time these teams will be against each other. And GT defeated RR in both their previous encounters.

At the league stage the Titans ended as the table toppers with 20 points and the Royals finished at the second position on the points table with 18 points.

Gujarat played their last game against Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 where they won the game by 7 wickets. Rajasthan Royals previous match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 where they won the match by 7 wickets.

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. RR played their previous game in the stadium, it is the home ground for team GT that will play in the stadium for the first time.

Here are some important details and stats about the pitch which will play a crucial role in the match:

The match is set to be played on a fresh pitch with extra bounce on offer for the pacers. While some swing is expected early on, batters will try to score big in the powerplay.

The temperature is expected to be close to 37 to 40 degrees Celsius with low humidity.

A total of anything around 160-170 should be a good total on the pitch.

GT vs RR Tata IPL 2022 Final Venue Records -

Total matches played: 6

Average score in first innings: 174

Average score in second innings: 166

Total matches won batting first: 3

Total matches won bowling first: 3