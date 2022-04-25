IPL 2022: Eden Gardens to host this season's play-offs with 100 per cent crowd capacity

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

The Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, is set to host this year's IPL play-offs.

The qualifier and the eliminator will be played on May 24 and May 25, respectively.

The games will witness a 100 per cent capacity crowd for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The BCCI is happy with the arrangements made for the two IPL playoff matches at the Eden Gardens here next month, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said.

A BCCI team visited Eden Gardens and conducted a recce of the facilities ahead of the two matches, it stated.

The IPL team met CAB's President Avishek Dalmiya, along with Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

"The meeting was fruitful. The team was satisfied with the arrangements," Dalmiya said.

The BCCI has also given a green signal to full capacity crowd Ahmedabad which will host the IPL final.