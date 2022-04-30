Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
  5. IPL 2022: Dhoni to captain CSK again and Twitter can't keep calm; Check out the best reactions

Most CSK fans were happy with Dhoni being in-charge again, while some were happy for Jadeja, as he will be able to play freely.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2022 23:42 IST
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2022 23:42 IST
Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy duties back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In what can only be termed as a shocking turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja gave up the CSK captaincy and handed over the duties back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK's official Twitter handle tweeted about the same. 

As expected, Twitter went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions. 

One user wrote as to how the fans aren't ready for this emotional turnaround. 

Most CSK fans were happy with Dhoni being in-charge again, while some were happy for Jadeja, as he will be able to play freely. Dhoni will take the field against SRH as the captain tomorrow, and that is sure to make fans emotional.

