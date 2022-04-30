IPL 2022: Dhoni to captain CSK again and Twitter can't keep calm; Check out the best reactions

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy duties back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In what can only be termed as a shocking turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja gave up the CSK captaincy and handed over the duties back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK's official Twitter handle tweeted about the same.

Most CSK fans were happy with Dhoni being in-charge again, while some were happy for Jadeja, as he will be able to play freely. Dhoni will take the field against SRH as the captain tomorrow, and that is sure to make fans emotional.