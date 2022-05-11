IPL 2022: Delhi to face Rajasthan for second time after previous match's no-ball controversy

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC to face RR in their second match of IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will hope to stay in the playoffs race in Wednesday's match against Rajasthan Royals. DC had lost their previous match against CSK. On the other hand, RR try to continue their winning streak.

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, ranks third with 14 points and are two wins away to be certain of qualification. They have a +0.326 NRR, which could help them if they lose the remaining matches.

Delhi has been very inconsistent in this season as they have struggled to hold the winning momentum going.

Delhi's bowling department hasn't inspired confidence. While Kuldeep Yadav is having a good season he has not been able to take wickets in their last two games. The return of South Africa's Anrich Nortje has also not made much of a difference. Khaleel Ahmed has been economical and Axar Patel has bowled well.

When it comes to batting, opener David Warner has played good knocks but failed to get a stable partnership with fellow openers who have ranged from Prithvi Shaw to Mandeep Singh to Srikar Bharat.

Rishabh Pant's form too has been criticized a lot.

On the other hand, Rajasthan has the best bowling attack on papers.

With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

The orange cap holder-Jos Buttler has been impressive with his bat.

But going ahead skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal need to take more onus of scoring runs on their shoulders

Shimron Hetmyer flew back to Guyana for the birth of his first child will and won't be able to contribute to the match against DC.

The last time these two teams faced each other, the no-ball controversy had emerged and RR ended up winning the match.

Full squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

The match starts at 7.30

(Inputs from PTI)