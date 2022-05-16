IPL 2022: DC skipper Rishabh Pant fails to deliver in crucial match against PBKS, Twitter goes berserk; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rishabh Pant's dismissal during PBKS vs DC match

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant was dismissed by scoring just seven runs off three balls in a crucial match for his side on Monday. In the game against Punjab Kings, Pant smashed a six on his second ball but failed miserably in an attempt to hit a big shot on the next ball.

Watch the video :

As the skipper failed to deliver in the game, Twitter got flooded with disappointing posts.

Rishabh Pant has made 301 runs this season in 13 matches with an average of 30.10.

The off-coloured batsman is expected to be rested in the upcoming five-match series against South Africa.

Earlier in the match, Punjab won the toss had had opted to bowl first. Delhi set a target of 160.

Full squads:

Delhi Capitals

Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa