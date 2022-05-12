IPL 2022: Rovman Powell explains what Pant did for him after failures at the start of IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rovman Powell | File Photo

Rishabh Pant is often talked about as a player that will lead India in times to come. Ravi Shastri has called him Street smart, Yuvraj Singh has praised him for his game awareness, Ponting has lauded him for backing is instincts, Kuldeep Yadav has compared him to the legendary Dhoni behind the stumps, and the list goes on and on.

For someone so young, Rishabh Pant has gone through his share of highs and lows. So it's only fair that he understands the kind of support one needs in tough times.

DC's hard-hitting batsman, Rovman Powell, talking on Delhi Capitals Podcast, said that when he failed during the first two games in the IPL, Pant came up to his room and reinforced his belief in himself.

"I had a conversation with Rishabh. He came to my room after I failed in the first two games. He just reinforced the fact and said, 'Listen, you're a good player. Just relax. You will play more matches. These are just the first few games in the IPL. No matter how good a player you are, it takes time adjusting. It's the best league in the world after all'. And I gradually realised it. I am kind of impacting the game for the Delhi Capitals, and hopefully I can keep doing more to increase our chances of reaching the Playoffs."

Powell further went on to say that it is not just cricket that Pant talks about, but a lot of other personal things as well.

"We message. We talk over the phone. Not necessarily cricket. But a lot of other things. He shares his story with me, I do mine. We have a lot of similarities in that regard. We come from poor by humble background and now we're both using cricket as a driving force to take out family out of poverty. So we talk along that line. We bond over food."

He also said that even if the team loses, Pant is someone who remains calm.

"It's good to have a captain, who, even when you lose games, remains calm," Powell added.