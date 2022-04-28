IPL 2022: DC beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets; Kuldeep Yadav shines with a 4-wicket haul

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC is now placed 6th on the points table.

Led by Kuldeep Yadav's 4-wicket haul and David Warner's 41, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to go up to the sixth place on the points table.

Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 146/9. With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the DC bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

DC chased down the target with six balls to spare. Opener David Warner blasted 42 off 26 balls for DC.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42, Nitish Rana 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14, Mustafizur Rahman 3/18).

Delhi Capitals: 150/6 in 19 overs (David Warner 42; Umesh Yadav 3/24).