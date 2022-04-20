IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19; DC vs PBKS match in doubt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Capital's Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capital's Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before his team's match against Punjab Kings. According to reports, the New Zealand batsman has tested positive for the virus and it now remains to be seen if the scheduled match will take place as per the schedule.

Delhi was supposed to play Punjab in the 32nd match at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. However, with Seifert testing positive, there might be a possibility that the BCCI might reschedule the match to avoid further spread of the virus.

Seifert is the second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection. Marsh had undergone two RT-PCR tests yesterday, with the first one coming negative and the subsequent testing returning positive.

The overall count of positive cases in Delhi's contingent including four supporting staff members has now reached six.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," a player from team DC said.