IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Warner sets a new T20 record as he slams a brilliant 92 off 58 deliveries

David Warner hit a brilliant 92 vs SRH in one of the most exciting battles in recent times. He reached his fifty in 34 balls. The innings consisted of 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. He took on Umran Malik in the fourth over and hammered him for 21 runs. From then on, he did not look back.

With this innings, Warner has set a new record. He is now the man with the most 50 plus scores in the T20 format, having breached the mark 89 times. He is followed by Chris Gayle (88) and Virat Kohli (76). He also has the most number of fifties (4) in the ongoing season of the IPL.

On paper, it was just another match of the season. But look a little deep, and you'll find that this battle between Warner and SRH had been brewing for over a year. Whatever happened between these two teams, it definitely wasn't a cricketing decision.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and asked DC to bat first. Hyderabad struck early as Mandeep and Mitch went back in no time. Pant smashed Gopal for 23 runs in an over before getting out on the last ball. Powell joined Warner in the middle and both went absolutely bonkers towards the end. Powell smashed a breathtaking 67 off 35 balls.

Although Warner missed out on a 100, this innings will go in history books as one of the best ever. Particularly because of the emotions involved.