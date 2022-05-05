Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Twitter can't keep calm as David Warner is set to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Twitter can't keep calm as David Warner is set to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

On paper, it's just another match of the season. But look a little deep, and you'll find a battle that has brewing for over a year. It's David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 18:35 IST
David Warner
Image Source : IPL

In seven matches this season, Warner has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 156, with three half-centuries to his name. 

Delhi Capitals will take on the Williamson-led SRH on Thursday, May 5. On paper, it's just another match of the season. But look a little deep, and you'll find a battle that has brewing for over a year. 

It's David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whatever happened between these two teams, it definitely wasn't a cricketing decision. 

Emotions will run high throughout the match, and as expected, Twitter can't keep calm about it. While some fans are calling it the mother of all cricketing battles, some want  Warner to hit a century today. Here are some of the best reactions so far. 

David Warner has been in great form for the Capitals this year. In seven matches this season, he has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 156, with three half-centuries to his name. 

SRH bowlers will come into this match on the back of an absolute beating served to them by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Fair to say, if Warner gets into his groove today, there will be no stopping him. 

Match Details 

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 50

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Details

  1. Batting friendly conditions
  2. Help for spinners
  3. Average 1st innings total in T20s: 157

Head to Head

Total games: 20

SRH: 11

DC: 9

Dream 11 for DC vs SRH: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya

Probable Playing XI for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

 

 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News