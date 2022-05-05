IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Twitter can't keep calm as David Warner is set to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL In seven matches this season, Warner has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 156, with three half-centuries to his name.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Williamson-led SRH on Thursday, May 5. On paper, it's just another match of the season. But look a little deep, and you'll find a battle that has brewing for over a year.

It's David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whatever happened between these two teams, it definitely wasn't a cricketing decision.

Emotions will run high throughout the match, and as expected, Twitter can't keep calm about it. While some fans are calling it the mother of all cricketing battles, some want Warner to hit a century today. Here are some of the best reactions so far.

David Warner has been in great form for the Capitals this year. In seven matches this season, he has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 156, with three half-centuries to his name.

SRH bowlers will come into this match on the back of an absolute beating served to them by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Fair to say, if Warner gets into his groove today, there will be no stopping him.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 50

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Details

Batting friendly conditions Help for spinners Average 1st innings total in T20s: 157

Head to Head

Total games: 20

SRH: 11

DC: 9

Dream 11 for DC vs SRH: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya

Probable Playing XI for DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan