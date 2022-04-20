Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC vs PBKS

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS  Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2022 13:07 IST
DC
Image Source : IPL

Delhi's players in action in a match against Kolkata (File Photo)

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live TV, Online

Match Details 

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Match No. 32 of IPL 2022

Wednesday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match  IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 20th April

At what time does DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

