IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC vs PBKS

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live TV, OnlineMatch Details
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
Match No. 32 of IPL 2022
Wednesday, 7:30 PM
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 online?
Hotstar
When is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match IPL 2022?
Wednesday, 20th April
At what time does DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match 2022 being played?
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed