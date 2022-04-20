IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC vs PBKS

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Delhi's players in action in a match against Kolkata (File Photo)

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live TV, Online

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Match No. 32 of IPL 2022

Wednesday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 20th April

At what time does DC vs PBKS 32nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs PBKS 32nd Match 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for DC vs PBKS

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed