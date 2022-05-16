IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Livingstone repeats IPL feat after 10 long years; now part of unique club

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Liam Livingstone in the match vs DC

Liam Livingstone dismissed David Warner on the first ball in the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

With Warner's dismissal, Livingstone has become a part of a unique club. IPL started way back in 2008, and from then to now, there have been just four instances where a spinner has dismissed a batsman on the first ball of the match.

The first instance happened way back in 2009 when Kevin Pieterson did the job for RCB against KKR and dismissed Brendon McCullum. The next such instance happened three years later, and this time it was Marlon Samuels playing for Pune Warriors India who dismissed Parthiv Patel of Deccan Chargers.

We had to wait ten years for it, but IPL 2022 witnessed two two spinners taking a wicket on the very first ball of the match. First J Suchith did it against Virat Kohli, and today it was Liam Livingstone who did it againt DC's David Warner.

Four instances when a spinner struck on the very first ball of the match:

Kevin Pietersen - 2009

Marlon Samuels - 2012

J Suchith Mumbai - 2022

Liam Livingstone - 2022

Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to ball first. Batting first, DC were looking well set for a big total before a mini collapse dented their hopes, and they eventually finished with 159 runs on board.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh