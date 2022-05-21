IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah creates two unique records in the game vs Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Bumrah in the game vs DC

Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of Delhi Capitals' batting line-up as he was at his scary best, picking up 3 crucial wickets in his quota of 4 overs.

With this fiery spell, Bumrah is now just the second bowler in the history of IPL to take 15+ wickets in seven consecutive seasons. The other name on the list is, quite poetically, Bumrah's mentor, Lasith Malinga.Secondly, Bumrah took over Harbhajan Singh to become the 2nd highest wicket taker for Mumbai Indians. These wickets include both IPL and Champions League T20.

Lasith Malinga: 195

Jasprit Bumrah: 148

Harbhajan Singh: 147

Bumrah was the chief architect of MI's clinical bowling performance as he sent Marsh, Shaw, and Powell back in the hut. All deliveries were great, but the ones to Shaw and Powell in particular were pretty special.

Bumrah Bowled a scary short ball to Shaw, who in a bid to get out of the way, ended up gloving it to the keeper. During the backend of the first innings, DC were looking to get a move on with Powell still at the crease, but Bumrah had other plans.

He came to bowl the penultimate over and bowled a searing yorker to dismiss the dangerous Powell.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, DC eventually ended up getting 159 on board. It's a must win game for Delhi Capitals if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande