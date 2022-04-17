IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch CSK vs GT

Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT celebrates taking wicket in IPL match (File Photo)

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live TV, Online

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Match No. 29 of IPL 2022

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch CSK vs GT 29th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch CSK vs GT 29th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the CSK vs GT 29th Match IPL 2022?

Sunday, 17th April

At what time does CSK vs GT 29th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the CSK vs GT 29th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.