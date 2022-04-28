IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya makes his debut for DC in style; Knocks Finch over

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sakariya played the last season for Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 14 wickets in as many matches.

Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals in the game vs KKR. He made a statement straightaway as he knocked Aaron Finch over in the first over of his spell.

Sakariya, who is playing his first match of the season, troubled Finch with his swing. In order to counter the movement, the Austrlian batsman stepped out and tried to hit him over deep mid-wicket. The connection wasn't great, and if it wasn't for Rovam Powell's dropped catch, Sakariya would have had his man a ball earlier.

Nonetheless, he took matters into his own hands and bowled Finch out, who tried to play a similar hoick over mid-wicket. Earlier, Chetan was bought by Delhi Capitals for 1.2 crore rupees at the mega auction.

He played the last season for Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 14 wickets in as many matches.

As far as the game is concerned, DC won the toss and asked KKR to bat first.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

KKR Playing 11

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana