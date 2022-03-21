IPL 2022: Bio-bubbles have brought the team together, sayus Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul during a practice session. (File Photo)

Indian cricket team vice-captain KL Rahul has said that initially, he wanted to stay away from the bio-bubble, but now has become used to it.

The newly-appointed captain of Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul added that the last few months have been very difficult for him in bio-bubble as it is very hard not being able to meet family and friends regularly while staying in bio bubbles. But he also sees the positive side.

"I think the bubbles have brought the team together. We've gotten to know each other a lot better. We end up spending a lot of time with each other," said KL Rahul.

The 29-year-old Rahul added that the life of cricketers has been very difficult since the Covid-19 pandemic began as they have to stay inside the bio-bubble.

"I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me. It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, 'Where else can I be? What else can I do?' Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself," Rahul said on Red Bull Cricket on Clubhouse.

"I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it's getting more difficult especially when your families can't come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, and go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," he added.