IPL 2022: Big boost for RR ahead of CSK game on Friday

Image Source : IPL RR beat LSG by 24 runs in their last encounter

In what is sure to provide a big boost to Rajasthan Royals in their final league game, Shimron Hetmyer, who left the bio-bubble to be in Guyana for the birth of his first child, has rejoined the squad.

The big-hitting West Indian had flown to Guyana for the birth of his son on May 8, missing the matches against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

"Hetmyer is back and is currently in quarantine," an IPL source told PTI.

RR take on Chennai Super Kings in their final league-stage game on Friday.

The-25-year-old Hetmyer, who was bought by the Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the auction, has been a vital cog for the former champions this season.

He has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75.

RR came face to face with LSG in their second last game and put on an absolute clinic as they comfortably beat the Rahul-led side by 24 runs to move up to the second place on the points table on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.

Despite Deepak Hooda's resistance, who top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls, LSG couldn't finish the match as no other batter looked like taking the game away from RR.

Marcus Stoinis contributed 27 but wasn't really able to get a move on at the right time for him to make any impact.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

