IPL 2022: Big blow of Delhi Capitals; this star player could be ruled out of the season

Prithvi Shaw has been out of the Delhi Capitals team for three games now. The hard-hitting opener has been a big miss for Delhi. To make matters worse, Shaw might be ruled out of the remaining season of the IPL, or a minumum of their remaining group games.

DC have tried Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat at the top in place of Shaw, but the move did not yield favourable results.

Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Shane Watson, talking on the Grade Cricketer Podcast, provided an update on Shaw's health. He said that he is not sure of Prithvi's diagnosis, but added that Shaw has been getting fever for the past two weeks.

It’s not looking great. I don’t know exactly his diagnosis but he’s had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don’t know exactly what the diagnosis is but it’s not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games.

Watson further went on to say that Shaw is an incredible player, and it's a shame that he isn't available.