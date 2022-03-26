Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
  UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son meets with an accident
IPL 2022: BCCI honours Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

Mumbai Published on: March 26, 2022 21:00 IST
The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men’s hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore.

Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI had earlier announced cash awards for the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

