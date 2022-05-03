Tuesday, May 03, 2022
     
  5. IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule and venue details for playoffs

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2022 18:56 IST
IPL
Image Source : IPL

IPL trophy

The 15th edition of IPL has reached more than half way. Where the teams are bucking up for their race to playoffs, BCCI has made an important announcement regarding the schedule and venue details of the qualifiers, eliminator and the final.

The IPL Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively.

All the matches before the playoffs have been scheduled in Mumbai and Pune.

