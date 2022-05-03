IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule and venue details for playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL trophy

The 15th edition of IPL has reached more than half way. Where the teams are bucking up for their race to playoffs, BCCI has made an important announcement regarding the schedule and venue details of the qualifiers, eliminator and the final.

The IPL Playoffs and Final will be played from 24th May to 29th May, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively.

All the matches before the playoffs have been scheduled in Mumbai and Pune.