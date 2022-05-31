IPL 2022: BCCI announces cash reward for curators and groundsmen after successful end of season; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BCCI symbol

The BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen, who worked during the just-concluded successful IPL.

While the 70 league matches of the cricket league were played in Maharashtra at Wankhede stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Gahunje in Pune. The playoffs were played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Each of the six venues had one curator, while the number of groundsmen who worked was different for each venue. Over 130 groundsmen worked at four venues, barring Ahmedabad and Pune.

BCCi secretary Jay Shah called them 'unsung heroes' and shared a tweet, "I'm pleased to announce prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in IPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season."

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like (to) thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi stadium," he added.

Eden Gardens chief curator Sujan Mukherjee said they had 70 groundsmen under him during the two playoffs held at Eden.

"Earlier, there used to be an award for the best ground, but this is a novel initiative. Not only Eden Gardens, but all the groundsmen across India will be very pleased with this. We're really thankful for the BCCI for this initiative," Mukherjee said.

Debutants Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to register their maiden-title win on Sunday.

(Inputs from PTI)