IPL 2022 Auction: Shahrukh Khan sold to Punjab Kings for Rs.9 crore

File photo of Shahrukh Khan.

Punjab Kings bought Shahrukh Khan for a price of Rs.9 crore. SRK invited some heavy biddings from PBKS, CSK and KKR but was finally included back in his former team PBKS.

Starting at a base price of Rs 40 lakh, the explosive domestic batter saw his price soar to Rs 2 crore after an early battle between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. His former team Punjab Kings soon joined the bidding war with KKR opting out with their shrinking purse.

PBKS finally outbid their competitors as Khan narrowly missed the record of most expensive uncapped players pricetag held by K Gowtham at Rs 9.25 crore.