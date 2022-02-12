IPL 2022 Auction: Rahul Tripathi sold to SRH for Rs 8.5 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rahul Tripathi will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi was bought for a staggering Rs 8.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

SRH acquired the services of the 30-year-old batter after a prolonged war between KKR and Chennai Super Kings, who slugged it hard till Rs 6 crore.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals bought India pacer, Shardul Thakur, for a price of Rs.10.75 crore. Shardul invited interest from PBKS, DC and GT but was finally included in the blue army.

Among others, Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders.

Overseas 'keepers Sam Billings (England) and Matthew Wade (Australia) met the same fate as Wriddhiman while Jonny Bairstow bagged Rs 6.75 crore from PBKS.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.