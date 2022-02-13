IPL 2022 Auction: Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya sold to Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Chetan Sakariya.

India rising pacer Chetan Sakariya was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

While left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed was selected by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was added to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi went unsold as he did not find any bidders.

Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma was picked up by Punjab Kings for his base price at Rs 50 lakh.

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.

Sheldon Cottrell and Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold while India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore.

India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh.

At the time of writing this report, Liam Livingstone, base price Rs 1 crore, broke the bank as Punjab Kings roped in the English all-rounder for Rs 11.5 crore after bidding wars with KKR, CSK and Gujarat Titans.

West Indies'bowling all-rounder Odean Smith (base price Rs 1 crore) had a big payday as well as he was wrapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore.

South Africa's young lanky pacer Marco Jansen, who had an impressive series against India recently, was sold for Rs 4.2 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who was sold for Rs 4.40 crore at the last auction by Rajasthan Royals, went to CSK for Rs 4 crore.

Sandeep Sharma, meanwhile, went back to Punjab Kings for base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at the base price of Rs 1 crore.

However, it was K Gowtham, who saw his value shrink the most as he was sold for Rs 90 lakh (base price Rs 50 lakh) to Lucknow Super Giants after getting limelight with a Rs 9.25 crore acquisition by CSK last season.

Punjab batter Mandeep Singh, same base price, was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Among other Indian pacers, Ishant Sharma (base price Rs 1 crore) found no takers.

Jaydev Unadakat, meanwhile, was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.30 crore.

Aiden Markram was the first player to sold in the day for Rs 2.6 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who endured a battle with Markram's former franchise Punjab Kings and then Mumbai Indians.

Barring Livingstone, English players struggled to find takers as batter Dawid Malan went unsold at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

His ODI captain Eoin Morgan, base price Rs 1.5 crore met the same fate; so did Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, base price Rs 1 crore.

Among other overseas names, New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (base price Rs 1.5 crore) and England's Chris Jordan (base price Rs 2 crore) failed to attract bidders.

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurabh Tiwary, base price Rs 50 lakh each, found no bidders as well.

Windies all-rounder Dominic Drakes, base price Rs 75 lakh, was sold to Gujarat Titans for the same amount as Mandeep.

Titans were not done in the morning as they went on a shopping spree with the purchases of Indian all-rounders Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.7 crore) and Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.4 crore) in quick succession.

Among overseas bowlers, Lungi Ngidi, Sheldon Cottrell and Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold while Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera was acquired by LSG for Rs 2 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 2 in Bengaluru on Sunday.