IPL 2022 Auction: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs.3 crore

Mumbai Indians bought South Africa Under-19 player Dewald Brevis for a price of Rs.3 crore. Brevis invited interest from PBKS, CSK and MI but was finally included in the blue brigade.

To a cricket maniac who has seen Brevis bat closely during ICC Under19 World Cup would even call him Ab de Villiers. Idolizing de Villiers right from the start of their career, Brevis replicates him quite a lot in his playing style and stance. Brevis exhibited a wide range of shots in the just concluded marquee tournament that even earned him the nickname ‘Baby AB.’

Hailing from Johannesburg, Brevis was brilliant with the bat in the just concluded U19 WC 2022. The top-order batter collected 506 runs (126 more than the batter second in the list) at a staggering average of 84.33. He smashed two centuries and three fifties in the six appearances that he made. He recorded 138 runs as his highest figure at a strike rate of 90.19 With his batting exploits, he surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 505 runs (in seven matches)- the most runs scored by batters in a U19 World Cup campaign.

Brevis emerged crucial with the ball as well where he scalped seven wickets in the six innings and returned with an economy of 5.58.

The Proteas young gun was awarded the 'Player of the Tournament award.

The young gun from South Africa earlier expressed his intent to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for whom AB de Villiers played until the last season.

"For me, one of the biggest dreams is to play for the Proteas. I'm such a big fan of IPL and I would love to play the IPL for RCB. I love RCB because Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were there. I'm a big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers," he had said in an interview during the World Cup.